It's in my DNA to challenge all the challenges; India will write a new chapter of global growth in coming years: PM Modi.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 12:07 IST
It's in my DNA to challenge all the challenges; India will write a new chapter of global growth in coming years: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
Protesters Arrested at Prime Minister Sunak's Home Over Oil & Gas Licences
Four Arrested for Trespassing at Prime Minister Sunak’s Residence
4 men arrested for allegedly trespassing on grounds of British prime minister's country home, reports AP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduces his Council of Ministers to Lok Sabha.