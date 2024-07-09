'Big conspiracy' behind Hathras stampede not ruled out, thorough probe recommended: SIT report.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 12:09 IST
- Country:
- India
'Big conspiracy' behind Hathras stampede not ruled out, thorough probe recommended: SIT report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hathras
- stampede
- conspiracy
- SIT
- investigation
- safety
- public
- justice
- security
- probe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maritime Incident Near Yemen Sparks Investigation
Quant Mutual Fund Under SEBI Investigation for Alleged Front-Running
Finance Ministry Evaluates Public Sector Banks' Progress on Financial Inclusion Schemes
Bomb Scare at Kalaburagi Airport: Swift Action Ensures Safety
Railway Minister Reviews Advancements of Kavach 4.0 Safety System