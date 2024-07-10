18 killed, 19 hurt as bus collides with tanker on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Bangarmau area of UP's Unnao district: Police.
PTI | Unnao | Updated: 10-07-2024 07:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 07:59 IST
- Country:
- India
18 killed, 19 hurt as bus collides with tanker on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Bangarmau area of UP's Unnao district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kenyan Police Officers Embark on Historic Mission to Tackle Haiti's Gang Violence
Telangana: Teenager sexually assaulted in Hyderabad, police case registered
Pune Police Crack Down on Drug Use in Bar, Detain Two
Tragic Accident in Tehri: Speeding Car Claims Three Lives
Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli Saves Life of Young patient with Rare Diaphragmatic Hernia Caused by road accident