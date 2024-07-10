Muslim woman entitled to seek maintenance from spouse under 'religion neutral' Section 125 of CrPC: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:29 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
