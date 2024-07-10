We hope it will be resolved soon: Russia's Charge d'affaires Babushkin on return of Indians working with Russian Army.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
We hope it will be resolved soon: Russia's Charge d'affaires Babushkin on return of Indians working with Russian Army.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Charge d'affaires
- Babushkin
- Indians
- working
- Russian Army
- diplomatic
- return
- optimism
- resolution
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Plan to End Ukraine War: A Diplomatic Gamble
Israel Seeks Diplomatic Resolution with Hezbollah, Explores Replacing Hamas in Gaza
Israel Eyes Diplomatic Solutions to Hezbollah Conflict Amid Gaza War
"Thankful to the series...": Nitya Mathur shares experience of working in 'Sisterhood'
Urgent Diplomatic Efforts to Prevent Israel-Hezbollah War