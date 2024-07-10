Actor George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter, calls for the president to leave the 2024 race after debate, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
