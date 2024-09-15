Will hold meeting of AAP MLAs in next couple of days, an AAP leader will take over as CM: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Will hold meeting of AAP MLAs in next couple of days, an AAP leader will take over as CM: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- MLAs
- CM
- Kejriwal
- Delhi
- meeting
- leadership
- new leader
- governance
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RSS Convenes First-Ever National Coordination Meeting in Kerala
FAIMA to Hold Peaceful Protest in Delhi Over Trainee Doctor's Alleged Murder and Assault
Senior IAS officer Dharmendra of 1989-batch AGMUT cadre appointed as new chief secretary of Delhi government: MHA.
Lawyer Urges Transfer of MCD Schools to Delhi Government
RSS National Coordination Meeting Begins in Kerala