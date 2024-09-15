Opposition had hatched conspiracy, forces united to break nation during LS polls but people voted for BJP: PM Modi at Jamshedpur rally.
PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition had hatched conspiracy, forces united to break nation during LS polls but people voted for BJP: PM Modi at Jamshedpur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
H Raja Named Convener of BJP's Tamil Nadu Taskforce During Annamalai's Absence
In dark days of Emergency, Supreme Court upheld fundamental rights, national unity on issues of national interest: PM Modi.
BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Women's Safety Measures
BJP Leader Resigns Over Ticket Distribution Row Ahead of J-K Assembly Polls
Political Shifts in Jharkhand: Prominent Ex-JMM Leaders Join BJP