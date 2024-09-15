If BJP comes to power, it will launch probe into deaths of aspirants during excise constable recruitment drive: PM Modi in Jharkhand.
PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 15-09-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
If BJP comes to power, it will launch probe into deaths of aspirants during excise constable recruitment drive: PM Modi in Jharkhand.
