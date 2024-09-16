In first 100 days of third term, we've tried to address every sector and factor for country's rapid progress: PM Modi.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In first 100 days of third term, we've tried to address every sector and factor for country's rapid progress: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Digital Technologies Driving Sustainable Development: Aligning Business with Global SDGs
NGOs Rally Behind State-Led Survey for Dharavi's Redevelopment
Transformation of BSF Camps into Educational Facilities Boosts Tribal Community Development
NGOs Support Dharavi Redevelopment Survey Amidst Rising Concerns
CM Dhami Pays Tribute to Khatima Martyrs, Pledges Continuous Development