India beat Korea 4-1 to enter the final of men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Hulunbuir, China.
PTI | Hulunbuir | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
