Third NDA govt decided to add 75,000 medical seats in country: PM Modi in Odisha.
PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Third NDA govt decided to add 75,000 medical seats in country: PM Modi in Odisha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Apple Teams Up with Bharti Airtel to Boost Digital Services in India
Digital Payments in India: Understanding UPI, Paytm, and Other Platforms
Tamil Nadu's Ascent as the 'Sports Capital of India'
India Shines at Paris 2024 Paralympics with Record Medal Haul
Teesta Treaty Talks: Bangladesh Aims for Amicable Water Sharing with India