French lawmakers began their review ‌of ​the government's 2027 budget on Wednesday, scrapping in one of their first moves a planned reduction in a tax break benefiting pensioners. The rejection of ‌the measure straight out of the blocks sets the stage for a rocky ride in parliament for the minority government trying to push through its €43 billion ($48 billion) savings package.

With France at the centre of a global ‌bond market selloff over its weak public finances, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is seeking to cut the budget ‌deficit from 5.4% of economic output this year to 5% next year. Lawmakers have been hardening their positions as parties try to build political momentum ahead of next year's presidential election, which polls suggest far-right leader Marine Le Pen could win.

The finance committee ⁠in ​the lower house rejected ⁠a government proposal to lower the effective ceiling on the 10% pension allowance, from €4,439 to €3,000 for retirement pensions. The measure is ostensibly to ⁠cover "professional expenses" even though most retirees do not have any. The proposal could be revived in a later stage ​of the legislative process, though it could be shot down again given the broad rejection among parties ⁠in the finance committee.

"We oppose that the consolidation of the public accounts is done on the backs of retirees," said lawmaker ⁠Claire Marais-Beuil ​with the far-right National Rally (RN) during the debate. Many politicians have long been reluctant to pass any measures that would hurt pensioners' purchasing power since older voters turn out in higher numbers than other ⁠age groups.

Pensions are by far France's single biggest public expense, reaching €436 billion next year, or 14% of ⁠economic output. As part of ⁠its savings measures, the government also wants to raise pensions less than the rate of inflation for all but those on the lowest incomes, which it ‌expects would save €4.1 billion.

($1 = ‌0.8941 euros)