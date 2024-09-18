Delhi LG moves outgoing CM Kejriwal's resignation letter to Prez Murmu, proposes Sep 21 for swearing-in of his successor Atishi: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:13 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
