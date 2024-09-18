Agitating junior doctors' meeting with Bengal govt officials ends after two-and-a-half hours.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Agitating junior doctors' meeting with Bengal govt officials ends after two-and-a-half hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Security Dialogue: US Leads Delegation to Xiangshan Forum
India Hosts Curtain Raiser Event for 'Sagarmanthan' - The Great Oceans Dialogue
Junior Doctors' Ceasework Shakes West Bengal's Healthcare System
AIIMS-Delhi: A Beacon of Excellence in Indian Healthcare
BJP Leader Urges India to Support Bangladeshi Hindus Amid Political Unrest