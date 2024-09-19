Mukesh Ahlawat to be new face in Delhi cabinet; 4 ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain retained: AAP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Mukesh Ahlawat to be new face in Delhi cabinet; 4 ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain retained: AAP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Assures Infrastructure Improvements for LNJP Hospital and Maulana Azad Medical College
Delhi Minister Imran Hussain Takes Action to Control Onion Prices
Arvind Kejriwal holds one on one talks with AAP leaders in PAC meeting for feedback on name of Delhi's new CM: Saurabh Bharadwaj.