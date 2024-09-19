Separatism, terrorism have been weakened following abrogation of Art 370. They will be stamped out fully: PM Modi at rally in J&K's Katra.
PTI | Katra | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
