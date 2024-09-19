Statehood will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir. This is our commitment in Parliament. PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in J&K's Katra.
PTI | Katra | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:20 IST
India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
