J'khand produces 55pc of country's lac, can be exported for its huge demand in cosmetics, pharma industries: Prez Murmu.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
J'khand produces 55pc of country's lac, can be exported for its huge demand in cosmetics, pharma industries: Prez Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Governor Bose Refers Anti-Rape Bill to President Murmu
California Pistachios Aim to Crack Indian Market with Jasprit Bumrah as Brand Ambassador
American pistachio industries eyeing 'fast-growing' Indian markets, as nut emerges as promising superfood
Dagard Ventures into Indian Market at French Healthcare Days 2024
Dagard Eyes Indian Market at French Healthcare Days 2024