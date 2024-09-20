Vishwakarma not just a govt programme but a roadmap to utilise India's thousands of years old skills to develop country: PM Modi.
PTI | Wardha | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Vishwakarma not just a govt programme but a roadmap to utilise India's thousands of years old skills to develop country: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Home Minister Emphasizes Cyber Security for National Development
Club Artizen's 2024 Festive Boxes: Celebrating Indian Craftsmanship
Manish Malhotra Unveils 'World Collection' at Harrods, Pioneering Indian Craftsmanship
Leaders and Artisans Celebrate PM Modi's 74th Birthday with Warm Wishes and Tributes
In a year, 20 lakh people from 18 professions linked to Vishwakarma scheme, 8 lakh craftsmen and artisans got skill training: PM Modi.