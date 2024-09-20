To be launched in October, expanded AB-PMJAY to benefit estimated 6 crore citizens in about 4.5 crore households: Nadda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:29 IST
To be launched in October, expanded AB-PMJAY to benefit estimated 6 crore citizens in about 4.5 crore households: Nadda.
