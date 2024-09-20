Infiltrators vote bank of RJD, Congress, JMM; I promise to drive out illegal immigrants: Amit Shah at BJP's 'Parivartan' rally in J'khand.
PTI | Sahibganj | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Infiltrators vote bank of RJD, Congress, JMM; I promise to drive out illegal immigrants: Amit Shah at BJP's 'Parivartan' rally in J'khand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- illegal immigrants
- BJP rally
- Parivartan rally
- RJD
- Congress
- JMM
- Jharkhand
- elections
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Launches Congress Campaign in Maharashtra Amid Unclear CM Face
KT Rama Rao Slams Congress Government: Alarming Agriculture Crisis and Sacked Teachers
Congress Confident of Strong Performance in Jammu and Kashmir Elections: Vikar Rasool Wani
Jharkhand Congress Prepares for Assembly Polls with Seat-Sharing Strategy
SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch Faces Allegations: Congress Demands Independent Inquiry