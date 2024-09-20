We observed 4 tankers of ghee supplied by a private party was not good; immediately samples were sent for an analysis outside: TTD.
PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
We observed 4 tankers of ghee supplied by a private party was not good; immediately samples were sent for an analysis outside: TTD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TTD
- contaminated
- ghee
- analysis
- safety
- quality
- private party
- sample
- test
- tankers
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden and Modi Discuss Safety Concerns in Bangladesh
Australia's Government Proposes New AI Regulations for Transparency and Safety
Chinese Families Flock to Thailand for Quality Education and Relaxed Lifestyle
West Bengal Governor Advocates Women's Safety in Universities Amid Protests
Reducing Inequality in China: The Role of Taxes, Education, and Health Spending