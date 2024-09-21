Terrorism will never be allowed to revive here: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar.
PTI | Mendhar | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
