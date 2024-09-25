If Cong comes to power even by mistake, it will destroy the state: PM Modi at poll rally in Haryana.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:52 IST
- Country:
- India
If Cong comes to power even by mistake, it will destroy the state: PM Modi at poll rally in Haryana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Unfair Play Ahead of Indian Elections
Rahul Gandhi Claims Unfair Elections in India and Coalition Collapse
PTI Challenges ECP Inquiry in Lahore High Court over Intra-Party Elections
Vinesh Phogat Confident of Julana's Support in Haryana Elections Amid Controversy
AAP Releases Second List for Haryana Assembly Elections