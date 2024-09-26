Two wagons of goods train carrying steel derail near Tupkadih station in J'khand's Bokaro: Official.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Two wagons of goods train carrying steel derail near Tupkadih station in J'khand's Bokaro: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- train
- derailment
- steel
- goods
- transport
- emergency
- infrastructure
- investigation
- authorities
- disruption
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Initiates Massive Infrastructure Overhaul with New Bridge and Hotel Projects
World Bank Approves $150M Loan to Upgrade Bahia’s Road Infrastructure, Benefiting 2.35 Million People
Delhi Healthcare Establishments Face Scrutiny Over Inaccessible Infrastructure
Kremlin Downplays Impact of Ukrainian Strikes on Oil Infrastructure
India's Infrastructure Surge: Scindia Predicts Three International Hubs Within a Decade