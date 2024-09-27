Israeli military says it carried out a ''precise strike'' on the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
