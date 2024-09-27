Left Menu

Israeli military says it carried out a ''precise strike'' on the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, reports AP.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:21 IST
