Two killed as wall of Maharajwada building opposite Mahakal temple in Ujjain collapses: officials.
PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:45 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
