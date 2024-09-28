PM Modi accuses Cong, NC, PDP of prioritising interests of their leaders, families; says people of J-K suffered immensely for decades.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-09-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi accuses Cong, NC, PDP of prioritising interests of their leaders, families; says people of J-K suffered immensely for decades.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IYDF and Tanav Gift and Toys Bring Hope and Supplies to Children in Jammu
IYDF and Kalsi Sports Bring Hope to Jammu's Govt. Middle School Pakhian
Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Jammu and Kashmir
Intense Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar District
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Leaders Face Disciplinary Action