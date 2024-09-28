Parties told us to announce Maharashtra assembly polls keeping in mind festivals like Diwali: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:55 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
