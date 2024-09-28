There will be 1,00,186 polling booths in Maharashtra assembly elections: CEC Rajiv Kumar at media briefing in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
There will be 1,00,186 polling booths in Maharashtra assembly elections: CEC Rajiv Kumar at media briefing in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir's First Phase Voting Sees Enthusiastic Turnout
Showdown Looms Over Spending and Voting Bill
Suspicious Packages Disrupt Early Voting in Multiple States
Widespread Voting in J&K; BJP Candidate Credits PM Modi for Improved Situation
House Vote on Spending Bill and Voting Rules Set for Showdown