It is the right of voters to know if any candidate has criminal background; parties should also inform: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:13 IST
- Country:
- India
There will be 1,00,186 polling booths in Maharashtra assembly elections: CEC Rajiv Kumar at media briefing in Mumbai.
There are some urban centres in Maharashtra which have been recording lowest voting percentage in the country: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
There will be checking of all helicopters to ensure inducement-free assembly elections in Maharashtra: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Mumbai.