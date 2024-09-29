Five security personnel injured as pressure IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-09-2024 09:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 09:08 IST
- Country:
- India
