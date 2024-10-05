There is no use of bowing before Shivaji Maharaj after scaring people and destroying Constitution, institutions: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 12:04 IST
- Country:
- India
There is no use of bowing before Shivaji Maharaj after scaring people and destroying Constitution, institutions: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Graham Arnold Resigns as Australia's Coach Amid Criticism
Union Minister Manjhi Fires Back at Tejashwi Yadav's Criticism Over RSS Remarks
Telangana CM's remarks against court order: SC says right to fair criticism of judgement is welcome but one should not transgress limits.
Florence Pugh Tackles Online Criticism: 'Being Real and Authentic Is My Goal'
Only Chandrababu Naidu has mentality to use god for politics, says Jagan.