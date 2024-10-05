Maharashtra needs honest government with stable policies: PM Modi at event in Thane.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra needs honest government with stable policies: PM Modi at event in Thane.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir's BJP Influence: Andrabi Praises PM Modi's Governance
DK Shivakumar Hails People-Centred Governance, Criticizes Former CM Kumaraswamy
Madhya Pradesh High Court Upholds Integrity of Women, Refuses to Quash Rape FIR
David Howman Appointed to Racing Integrity Board as Two Members Reappointed
Global Migration Governance: Insights and Innovations from the National Immigration Administration Forum