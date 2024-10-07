Thank India for generous assistance extended, including rollover of Treasury Bills and signing of currency swap agreement: Maldives President.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
