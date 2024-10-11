Fire breaks out after express train rams into another train in Tamil Nadu: Police.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Fire breaks out after express train rams into another train in Tamil Nadu: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Teenage Girls in Sultanpur
Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for resident doctors, tells SC that they are performing all essential and emergency services.
Tragic Train Accident Disrupts Italian Rail Services Again
At least two coaches derail in train accident, rescue teams, ambulances on way to spot: Tamil Nadu police.