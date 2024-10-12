This year is important as RSS steps into centenary year: Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-10-2024 09:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 09:04 IST
- Country:
- India
This year is important as RSS steps into centenary year: Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RSS
- centenary
- year
- importance
- Mohan Bhagwat
- Vijayadashami
- Nagpur
- organization
- milestone
- growth
Advertisement