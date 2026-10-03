“I enjoyed fully”: PT Usha celebrates India’s gold after Pakistan win at Asiad

By Vipul Kashyap Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed happiness over India's successful defence of the men's cricket gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games, saying the country's tally had reached 19 gold medals after India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the men's cricket final on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Usha praised the performances of both the Indian men's and women's cricket teams and said she was delighted with India's latest gold medal. "Players are doing well. Even women's cricket also, men's cricket also. And I enjoyed, and I was so happy that this is the 19th gold medal for our country," Usha told ANI.

Usha also spoke about India's overall medal tally and said fluctuations were part of sport, while stressing the need for patience as the country's athletes continue their campaigns. "In sports ups and downs will be there. We have to see and watch with patience. Now, players have started doing well. It's a good one, and 19th," she said.

She added that she was moving from venue to venue to watch India's athletes compete and was now looking forward to the hockey event. "And now we are going for next venue. The problem is venue to venue so far, but I am running and going for another one, hockey. I want to see there winning gold medal," Usha said.

Recalling the tense moments during the India-Pakistan cricket final, Usha said she was closely following the match and wanted another wicket when India had already picked up three. "Enjoyed fully. When it was 3 wickets, I wanted one wicket then Jay Shah was saying that there is no problem even if wickets don't fall, so don't worry. But for me, I wanted one wicket just to go," she said.

India defended its men’s cricket gold at the Asian Games, beating Pakistan by 19 runs in the final to complete a double gold for the country after the women’s team’s triumph. Batting first, India posted 211/6, powered by quickfire half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (61 off 28) and Tilak Varma (51* off 22). Chasing 212, Pakistan were restricted to 192/6 despite Hasan Nawaz’s blistering 96 off 51 balls, with Washington Sundar (2/29), Shivam Dube (2/33) and Axar Patel playing key roles with the ball. The victory took India’s Asian Games medal tally to 81, including 19 gold, 26 silver and 36 bronze medals. Brief Scores: India: 211/6 (Abhishek Sharma 61, Tilak Verma 51*, Arafat Minhas 2/25) beat Pakistan: 192/6 (Hasan Nawaz 96, Saim Ayub 29, Axar Patel 2/29). (ANI)