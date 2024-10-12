MVA's Lok Sabha poll success in Maharashtra accidental, not permanent: Maharashtra CM in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
MVA's Lok Sabha poll success in Maharashtra accidental, not permanent: Maharashtra CM in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World Padel League Announces Second Season in Mumbai, Partners With Wizcraft for Unforgettable Sports and Music Event
It is the right of voters to know if any candidate has criminal background; parties should also inform: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Mumbai.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Grace IFP Season 14 in Mumbai: A Cultural Spectacle Awaits
There will be 1,00,186 polling booths in Maharashtra assembly elections: CEC Rajiv Kumar at media briefing in Mumbai.
There will be checking of all helicopters to ensure inducement-free assembly elections in Maharashtra: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Mumbai.