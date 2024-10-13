In ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections, Maha Vikas Aghadi will repeat its performance in Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Pawar.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:00 IST
- Country:
- India
