India decides to withdraw its high commissioner to Canada and 'other targeted diplomats and officials': MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:29 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
