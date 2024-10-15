India laid optic fibre that is 8-times more than the distance between earth and moon, says PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:46 IST
India laid optic fibre that is 8-times more than the distance between earth and moon, says PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uno Minda Joins ONDC: Revolutionizing Digital Commerce for Automotive Solutions
Shift to Private Sector in Infrastructure Capex from FY25: Report
Navigating Asia’s Future Workforce: How Demographics, Digitalization, and Green Policies Are Shaping Jobs
Youth Drive Turtlemint's Digital Insurance Revolution
Boosting Digital India: Broadband India Summit 2024 Highlights Ambitious Vision for Nationwide Connectivity