SC notes chargesheet in Kolkata rape-murder case filed on October 7 against accused Sanjay Roy and a Sealdah court has taken cognisance.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:44 IST
- Country:
- India
SC notes chargesheet in Kolkata rape-murder case filed on October 7 against accused Sanjay Roy and a Sealdah court has taken cognisance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- rape-murder
- chagresheet
- Sanjay
- Roy
- Sealdah
- cognisance
- court
- Supreme
- accused
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Royal Armed Forces of Morocco & Tata Sign Landmark Deal for Indigenous Armored Vehicles
Independent Legislator Saryu Roy Protests Delayed Rs 30 Crore Developments
CBI Closes Case Against NDTV's Prannoy and Radhika Roy
US official: US destroyers joined Israeli air units against 'defeated and ineffective' Iranian ballistic missile attack, reports AP.
Royal Enfield Reports 11% Increase in September Sales