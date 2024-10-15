Jharkhand to have two-phase assembly polls on November 13 and 20, results on November 23: CEC Rajiv Kumar. SKU MNK MNK
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand to have two-phase assembly polls on November 13 and 20, results on November 23: CEC Rajiv Kumar. SKU MNK MNK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CEC Rajiv Kumar Encourages High Turnout for Jammu and Kashmir's Third Phase of Voting
Mauritius Set for November Elections Amid Political Strength
We will respond to all 20 complaints on EVMs individually, fact-by-fact: CEC Rajiv Kumar on Congress' charges on Haryana polls.
9.63 crore eligible voters in Maharashtra, 2.6 crore in Jharkhand: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
CEC Rajiv Kumar questions early trends shown on TV channels within 15-30 minutes of start of vote counting.