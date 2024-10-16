Five workers die of asphyxiation while cleaning sludge tank at agrotech firm in Gujarat’s Kutch district: Police.
PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Five workers die of asphyxiation while cleaning sludge tank at agrotech firm in Gujarat's Kutch district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
JUKI Inaugurates India's First Japanese Sewing Machine Factory in Gujarat
Rajasthan, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh got excess rainfall: IMD.
Gujarat CM Launches E-Auction Portal for Gifts to Fund Girl Child Education
Amit Shah's Dynamic Gujarat Visit: Inaugurations and Festivities
Gujarat to Host Grand Navratri Cultural Programs at Nine Temples