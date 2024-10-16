Guv Bose to PTI: Raj Bhavan intervening in RG Kar impasse, cannot be stopped from doing so under provisions of Constitution.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Guv Bose to PTI: Raj Bhavan intervening in RG Kar impasse, cannot be stopped from doing so under provisions of Constitution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man Arrested for Abusing Doctor at RG Kar Medical College
Scandal at RG Kar: Arrests and Allegations Unfold
Justice Demanded in Trainee's Tragic Demise at RG Kar Hospital
The Trails of Evidence: Solving the RG Kar Hospital Mystery
CBI files charge sheet in rape and murder case of trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College: Officials.