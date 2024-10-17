Bahraich violence: Five suspects trying to flee to Nepal arrested after encounter, two suffer gunshot injuries, says UP police official.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Bahraich violence: Five suspects trying to flee to Nepal arrested after encounter, two suffer gunshot injuries, says UP police official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senior Railway Engineer Arrested for Bribery in Varanasi
UN Expert Condemns Arrest of Migrant Rights Defenders Amid Growing Hostility in Tunisia
Court Orders Arrest or Surrender of Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker
Family of Four Found Dead in Nagpur: Suspected Suicide Due to Fraud Arrest Stress
Mechanical Fault, Not Gunshot: Taxi Incident in London