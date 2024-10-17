Cong-Samajwadi Party finalise seat-sharing for UP bypolls; we will contest 8 seats, Cong 2: SP spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury to PTI.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:29 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
