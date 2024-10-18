SC says the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 will prevail over all personal laws.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:06 IST
- Country:
- India
SC says the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 will prevail over all personal laws.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Plea by Isha Foundation: SC transfers habeas corpus petition filed by father of two women in Madras HC to apex court.
Supreme Court Steps In: Relief for Isha Foundation Amid Captivity Allegations
Supreme Court Criticizes CAQM's Ineffectiveness on Stubble Burning
Supreme Court Abolishes Caste-Based Prison Practices
Plea by Isha Foundation: SC says police will file status report, as directed by Madras HC, before apex court.